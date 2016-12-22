Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

Vansky bias light strip
More like this

This bias lighting strip, currently discounted by 64% on Amazon from $49.99 down to just $17.99, reduces eye-strain caused by differences in picture brightness from scene to scene in movies, shows and games, by adding a subtle backlight to your monitor or TV.  The LED lights can be changed with up to 20 color selections customizing and setting the mood of your workspace. The strip is easy to install and can be cut to size and plugs directly in the USB port of the TV or monitor.  Just Plug-and-play!

The Vansky Bias Lighting Strip currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews).  For more information and buying options, see the discounted bias lighting strip on Amazon

This story, "64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Vansky® Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Strip Multi Color RGB LED Neon Accent Lighting System Kit for Flat Screen TV LCD, Desktop PC

    $17.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
20160224 stock mwc nokia booth sign
Nokia files even more patent lawsuits against Apple

Nokia filed more patent infringement lawsuits against Apple on Thursday, a day after it weighed in on a...

Video: IDG Editors predict tech trends for 2017

Top editors from IDG Enterprise publications Computerworld, Network World, CIO and CSO chime in with...

donald trump rally
Trump’s tariff threat may speed cloud adoption

President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on goods manufactured in Mexico and offshore...

virtual reality
Virtual reality is actually here

The applications of VR extend into nearly every sphere of life.