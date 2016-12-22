This bias lighting strip, currently discounted by 64% on Amazon from $49.99 down to just $17.99, reduces eye-strain caused by differences in picture brightness from scene to scene in movies, shows and games, by adding a subtle backlight to your monitor or TV. The LED lights can be changed with up to 20 color selections customizing and setting the mood of your workspace. The strip is easy to install and can be cut to size and plugs directly in the USB port of the TV or monitor. Just Plug-and-play!

The Vansky Bias Lighting Strip currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews). For more information and buying options, see the discounted bias lighting strip on Amazon

This story, "64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.