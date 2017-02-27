Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save 38% on the TP-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

smart plug
The TP-LINK HS100 smart plug is quite simply a power outlet that you can control from anywhere. Using your smartphone, you can turn devices on & off, set programs to turn them on & off at set times while you're away, or engage a "countdown timer" which powers the switch off after a set amount of time. Installation is simple -- just plug a device into your smart plug and connect to your wifi network. The HS100 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, for voice control. Buy multiple plugs and get creative.

The TP-LINK HS100 wifi smart plug averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from 5,000 reviewers (read reviews). With a list price of $39.99, this 38% discount puts the HS100 at just $24.99.

