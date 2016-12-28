News Analysis

Applying artificial intelligence to age prediction

Artificial intelligence is amazing. And even more so when it is applied to a problem in the real world. Insilico Medicine is doing just that.

Computerworld |

deep thinking ai artificial intelligence
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Many technology commentators got all excited a few months ago when Microsoft launched how-old.net, a website where users could upload a photo and the site would guess the age of the person in the picture. The service was a great way to showcase the opportunity that applying artificial intelligence to a problem set introduces.

Insilico hopes to deliver a similar sort of an offering, but with a far more important purpose.

Insilico Medicine is an organization focused on aging research. Headquartered at the Emerging Technology Centers at the Johns Hopkins University Eastern campus in Baltimore, it has R&D resources in Belgium, Poland, Russia and China employing 39 scientists worldwide. It is one of the leaders in artificial intelligence trained on some of the largest repositories of gene expression and pharmacological data. Its approach to aging research is to eschew animal testing and instead apply high-performance computing to the problem. Insilico is a service provider who offers analytical services to biopharmaceutical companies, repurposes existing drugs and develops molecular biomarkers of aging and age-related diseases.

Insilico is working on a beta version of its aging.ai service. The service takes data from regular blood tests and "guesses" the age of the patient. Already, at this early stage, the accuracy of the test is a reported 80% within the 10-year interval and 99% accuracy for guessing gender without relying on hormones.

Currently, there are no cheap biomarkers of aging. At the same time, there is no readily available way of tying actions (i.e. a drug regime) to particular aging biomarkers. The value of the service comes when it is combined with clinical activities: 

As clinicians try out various procedures, drugs, diets or exercise, they may use aging.ai to see if it starts guessing a lower age for the patient. Initially, the service will not be used for medical purposes since regulatory approval is always a difficult journey. Instead aging.ai is currently focused on gamification of consumer blood testing and attracting the attention of the general public to the importance of periodic blood tests.

In terms of the artificial intelligence that is at work here, almost a million samples were used to train an ensemble of deep neural networks to predict age and gender of the patient. “Deep learning is revolutionizing machine vision and many other fields, but very few groups are exploring its power to extend healthy productive longevity. We encourage experts in machine learning to work with our team to significantly accelerate progress in applied human aging research,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., CEO of Insilico Medicine.

It is still early days and there are likely both technological and regulatory hurdles to overcome to see this sort of offering used for mainstream diagnostic work. However as an indication of how technology can be applied to health to drive good outcomes, it is an instructive one.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Ben Kepes covers how technology helps business compete.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
Snapdragon
South Korea slaps Qualcomm with $853M fine

A South Korean government agency fined Qualcomm $853 million, alleging the company indulged in business...

Finger tap smartphone user mobile
The votes are in: Which mobile data provider is best?

Computerworld readers rate AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon on network speed, reliability, value and...

intro2
Tech luminaries we lost in 2016

We say a fond farewell to 18 men and women who left a lasting impression on the tech industry. ...

cybersecurity budgets
Corporate boards aren't prepared for cyberattacks

CEOs, board members need to bone up on cybersecurity and not leave those matters to CIOs, analyst says