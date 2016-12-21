News Analysis

Magisto: The machine-generated creativity you're looking for?

In an effort to democratize the creative process around video, Magisto moves into the business-to-business arena.

Computerworld |

Charlie Chaplin
More like this

There is an attitude in the technology space that startups should look to automate every time-consuming or mundane process. Sick of doing laundry? A web service will do it for you. Not keen on vacuuming? The Roomba solves your issues.

These examples, while telling a sad tale of humanity's laziness, at least remove an arguably low-level and mundane task. But what of automating creativity -- can you, and should you?

That is exactly what Magisto is setting out to do. The company has what it calls a "smart video storytelling application." What that means in English is that using Magisto, customers can upload video and imagery, choose a theme and a soundtrack and, only a few minutes later, have a complete video to use.

The company, which recently decided to branch out into the business space with the imaginatively titled "Magisto for Business," suggests that the videos produced are the result of the application of Magisto's "Artificial Intelligence Engine," which has "Emotion Sense Technology," apparently. The company suggests that its platform automatically analyzes and edits raw footage into movies optimized for emotional impact.

So I gave it a go. I uploaded some random photos of my family and I trekking in Nepal and a video of a street musician in New York. I made four different videos, each with different layout options and music choices. As promised, a few moments later a link arrived in my email box to my completed Magisto videos. Which were . . . OK I guess.

While Magisto is at pains to talk about the analytics it applies to the problem space, all I could see were a handful of templates which Magisto then dumps individual users' photos and videos into.

I spent time talking with Magisto co-founder Oren Boiman who went into detail about just how contextual Magisto's engine is and how it reacts to changes in the source content, in the focus of the video, and in the choice of layouts and music. I had to take his word for it -- I wasn't seeing massive amounts of context in the sample videos I made but, to be fair, they were quick, off-the-cuff attempts.

Magisto was at pains to prove to me that it does have an A.I. element to its offering, telling me about the company's Emotion Sense Technology, which "gives control to the user and increases the usability of the finished movie." Hmmmm.

So, where to start?

My wife is an artist. It is an endless source of fascination to me just how much time she and her artist friends spend experimenting, conceiving and finally producing their work. While it runs counters to the current demand for instant gratification, there is a certain quality that comes with the time taken to ruminate over a creative endeavor.

In the video space, it's the reason that 90SecondsTV, a global startup which offers a video creation platform, is proving so successful. Rather than trying to automate the creative process, 90Seconds offers an excellent collaboration and workflow management platform and a marketplace of video production professionals globally who are ready to perform jobs.

My existential issue with Magisto is this one of creativity. Even if Magisto does offer users the ability to create beautiful and impactful videos it would still be sad if the creative process was reduced down to a simple API call and the application of a few algorithms.

I'm not completely sold on Magisto and, frankly, I hope, for the sake of the world, that the creative process remains predominantly a human-based one. That said, I have to agree that assuming Magisto truly allows businesses to create impactful videos more easily and quickly than before, maybe there is a place for it. The video embedded below is an example of what Magisto can do.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Ben Kepes covers how technology helps business compete.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
controlling privacy
Trump threatens electronic rights, EFF warns

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is advising the tech sector to use end-to-end encryption for every...

Video: IDG Editors predict tech trends for 2017

Top editors from IDG Enterprise publications Computerworld, Network World, CIO and CSO chime in with...

donald trump rally
Trump’s tariff threat may speed cloud adoption

President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on goods manufactured in Mexico and offshore...

virtual reality
Virtual reality is actually here

The applications of VR extend into nearly every sphere of life.