Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

For the second year in a row, Apple unveiled two iPhones: the iPhone 6, which has a 4.7-in. screen, and the iPhone 6 Plus, with a 5.5-in. screen. Both iPhones sport new A8 processors that are faster and more efficient than last year’s models. Both also have upgraded cameras and are NFC-ready for access to the new Apple Pay network that rolls out in October. Although the iPhone 6 is priced the same as 2013’s iPhone 5S, the Plus model is $100 more. [See launch story here.]