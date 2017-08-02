About the Premier 100 Technology Leaders Awards

For the past 18 years, the Computerworld Premier 100 program has had the privilege of recognizing technology and business leaders from a broad range of organizations who have displayed exceptional technology leadership in their organizations, fostered ideas and creative work environments, envisioned innovative approaches to business problems and effectively managed IT strategies.

Unfortunately, given recent changes in our editorial department structure, we have made the decision to no longer produce the Computerworld Premier 100 program.

We encourage you to continue to share technology innovation case studies and stories about your organization and its leaders with us through the editorial teams listed below. You can also look to honor those in your organization through two other awards programs: the Ones to Watch (a personal leadership award) and the Digital Edge 50 (a company award). More information on those programs can be found at IDG's Agenda conference site.

IDG Enterprise editorial team leads:

The Most Recent Report: Premier 100 Technology Leaders 2017

Past Reports:

Visit the Honor Roll! View Premier 100 alumni from 2000 to 2017.