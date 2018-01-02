Top News
H-1B visa passport Egypt

Trump immigration ban means a war with tech

President Donald Trump's move to impose a broad immigration ban on seven countries may affect industries like tech in ways he didn't anticipate.

privacy policy

If you want privacy you need to run Linux

Windows is unsafe by design, and macOS isn’t a lot better. But even Linux distros that have joined the mainstream by becoming less scary are much safer.

Computerworld Digital Edition, January-February 2017 [cover]

Read CW’s January / February digital magazine!

In this edition: data that discriminates could do you in; leading IT through ups and downs; cracking the code on workforce analytics; opinions; and more.

man hands reading newspaper

Why fake news is a tech problem

While "fake news" has always existed, the recent explosion of disinformation, conspiracy theories and half-truths calls for serious action. The tech industry needs to step up.

huawei mate 9

Review: Huawei plays 'The Price Is Right' with Mate 9, Honor 6X (+ video)

Huawei's latest phones -- the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X -- aren't flagship-level, but offer a lot of good tech for less money.

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]

At the start: Pat McGovern and the birth of Computerworld

What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the tech industry for 50 years.

Computerworld Podcast: Mingis on Tech

Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'

Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant Alexa is learning new skills right and left. In fact, she can now deliver the latest tech news from Computerworld.

Special Report: Forecast 2017
What are IT executives' spending, hiring and strategic priorities for 2017? Find out in this exclusive report.
Download the Forecast 2017 report
Hardware & Accessories
Video review: Apple's new AirPods
1:52
Hardware & Accessories
Video review: Apple's new AirPods
1:02
IT Insights
6 startups from CES to watch in 2017
8:55
Smart Cities
Smart Cities: New York
Software
Google Photos tips and tricks
13:05
Smart Cities
Smart Cities: Singapore
IT Insights
Tech Forecast 2017: Hiring, budgets, disruptive tech and more
Mingis on Tech
Getting a bead on tech trends for 2017
Smart Home
The State of Solar 2017
Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills 2017
Hardware & Accessories
Mingis on Tech: The MacBook Pro show-and-tell
Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: New MacBook Pros and an angry man
Smartphones
Hands-on with the iPhone 7: Should you upgrade or hold off?

