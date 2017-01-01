Top News
Load more news
More news
160902 samsung note7 2 100680696 orig

Galaxy Note7's battery fiasco won't soon be forgotten

Samsung has released its final report about the battery issues, but not all analysts feel the problems are fully put to rest for consumers everywhere.

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]

50, and proud of it

We've come up with a uniquely Computerworld way to celebrate the magazine's golden anniversary, one we'll be rolling out over the course of 2017.

samsungunpacked 02
IDG Contributor Network
John Brandon

Here’s why President Mark Zuckerberg is such a bad idea

Sure, he is going to visit every state this year. That does not mean he should be President. In some ways, tongue in cheek, he already is.

Computerworld Podcast: Mingis on Tech

Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'

Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant Alexa is learning new skills right and left. In fact, she can now deliver the latest tech news from Computerworld.

android nougat tips

30 tasty tips for Android Nougat

Take full advantage of your phone's latest features with this collection of 30 tips for Android Nougat (Android 7.0 and 7.1).

glasses and phone

Why Apple will make smart glasses

Instead of making unfashionable smart glasses, Apple will make fashionable glasses smart.

Tianhe 2

China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year, tweaking an exascale delivery date that's already well ahead of the U.S.

Special Report: Forecast 2017
What are IT executives' spending, hiring and strategic priorities for 2017? Find out in this exclusive report.
Download the Forecast 2017 report
Popular Resources
See All
BrandPosts
Learn more
Top Bloggers
Editors' Picks
Watch More Videos
Hardware & Accessories
Video review: Apple's new AirPods
1:52
Hardware & Accessories
Video review: Apple's new AirPods
1:02
IT Insights
6 startups from CES to watch in 2017
8:55
Smart Cities
Smart Cities: New York
Software
Google Photos tips and tricks
13:05
Smart Cities
Smart Cities: Singapore
IT Insights
Tech Forecast 2017: Hiring, budgets, disruptive tech and more
Mingis on Tech
Getting a bead on tech trends for 2017
Smart Home
The State of Solar 2017
Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills 2017
Hardware & Accessories
Mingis on Tech: The MacBook Pro show-and-tell
Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: New MacBook Pros and an angry man
Smartphones
Hands-on with the iPhone 7: Should you upgrade or hold off?

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Latest Insider
See all Insider
Slideshows