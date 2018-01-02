President Donald Trump's move to impose a broad immigration ban on seven countries may affect industries like tech in ways he didn't anticipate.
Windows is unsafe by design, and macOS isn’t a lot better. But even Linux distros that have joined the mainstream by becoming less scary are much safer.
In this edition: data that discriminates could do you in; leading IT through ups and downs; cracking the code on workforce analytics; opinions; and more.
While "fake news" has always existed, the recent explosion of disinformation, conspiracy theories and half-truths calls for serious action. The tech industry needs to step up.
Huawei's latest phones -- the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X -- aren't flagship-level, but offer a lot of good tech for less money.
What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the tech industry for 50 years.
Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant Alexa is learning new skills right and left. In fact, she can now deliver the latest tech news from Computerworld.