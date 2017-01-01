Top News
Rif6 Cube mini projector

4 mini projectors: A show wherever you go

With one of these palm-sized LED projectors in your bag, you’re always ready to give a quick presentation or show a video.

cloud comparison

Review: 3 services for managing all your cloud storage accounts

Do you often find yourself playing 'find the file' among all your cloud storage services? One of these three apps can help.

Red wheel barrow filled with money

Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software

Vendors are consolidating their market power in the field of mobile device and app management software, thus putting software buyers in a tight spot. Download this free procurement report, which analyzes the vendors, pricing trends

macbook pro late2016 review adam touchbar favicons

Mac ends sales slump with record revenue of $7.2B

The uptick in sales was a departure from the recent past: For the four quarters preceding December's, Mac sales had been in decline, sometimes seriously so.

trump thoughful

5 tech battles facing Trump

Major battles loom between the tech industry and the Trump administration over issues including climate change, air quality, support for federal research and trade policy.

privacy policy

If you want privacy you need to run Linux

Windows is unsafe by design, and macOS isn’t a lot better. But even Linux distros that have joined the mainstream by becoming less scary are much safer.

Computerworld Digital Edition, January-February 2017 [cover]

Read CW’s January / February digital magazine!

In this edition: data that discriminates could do you in; leading IT through ups and downs; cracking the code on workforce analytics; opinions; and more.

Hardware & Accessories
Video review: Apple's new AirPods
Hardware & Accessories
Video review: Apple's new AirPods
IT Insights
6 startups from CES to watch in 2017
Smart Cities
Smart Cities: New York
Software
Google Photos tips and tricks
Smart Cities
Smart Cities: Singapore
IT Insights
Tech Forecast 2017: Hiring, budgets, disruptive tech and more
Mingis on Tech
Getting a bead on tech trends for 2017
Smart Home
The State of Solar 2017
Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills 2017
Hardware & Accessories
Mingis on Tech: The MacBook Pro show-and-tell
Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: New MacBook Pros and an angry man
Smartphones
Hands-on with the iPhone 7: Should you upgrade or hold off?

