Jack Dorsey took to Twitter to ask for advice, but is it too late?
With little land, few natural resources and an ever-growing population, Singapore needs every assist it can get from smart city technologies. Computerworld toured the city-state to see how it's all coming together.
Computerworld readers rate AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon on network speed, reliability, value and more. Find out which carrier gets the most cheers -- and which the most jeers -- from our 2016 survey respondents.
CEOs, board members need to bone up on cybersecurity and not leave those matters to CIOs, analyst says
What are tech pros' spending, hiring and strategic priorities for 2017? Read what 196 qualified IT executives had to say in this exclusive report.
Top editors from IDG Enterprise publications Computerworld, Network World, CIO and CSO chime in with their thoughts and predictions for enterprise technology trends in the upcoming year.